Calls for review into guidance on face masks for NS pupils

A teaching union is calling for health authorities to review guidance on national school students wearing face coverings.

It comes after the World Health Organisation said "a risk-based approach" should be applied to the decision to use of a mask for children over the age of 6.

Primary school children currently don't have to wear face masks but secondary school students do, if social distancing is not possible.

INTO General Secretary John Boyle says they have written to the Taoiseach seeking clarity on the wearing of face masks: