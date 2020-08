Gardai in Buncrana are investigating an alleged sexual assault in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

One of two women who took what they believed to be a taxi from Derry reported being sexually assaulted when they stopped at her home in the vicinity of Sruthan.

Her colleague had left the car earlier.

Gardai say the vehicle was a silver people carrier type car.

Garda Sergeant Paul Wallace issued this appeal for information on today's Community Garda Slot........