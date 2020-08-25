92 confirmed cases, no new deaths from Covid-19

There have been a further 92 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

No new deaths relating to the virus have been reported.

Of the cases notified today:

52 are men / 38 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

46 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

11 cases have been identified as community transmission

31 in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, 7 in Clare, 7 in Wexford, 5 in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.