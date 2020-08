200 people have closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal this week, with 7,000 people receiving the payment in the county today.

That's down from 22,700 at the height of thre pandemic in May. A further 1,250 are receiving the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit, up 50 from last week.

Nationally, 6,800 people have closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment over the past week, with 232,400 people receiving the payment today.