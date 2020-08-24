Swimming Pools set to reopen in Derry and Strabane

Swimming pools at Derry City and Strabane District Council's tier one leisure centres are set to resume from next Monday 31 August with bookings for lane swimming being taken from this week.

The swimming pools at the Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex in Derry and the Riversdale Leisure Centre in Strabane, will reopen on Monday next for lane swimming, household swims and club/group.

A number of changes have been put in place to ensure social distancing and in the interests of health and safety, including pre-booking your slot and coming 'beach ready' to the facility.

There will be local arrangements in place at each facility, with limited access to changing rooms with plans in place to operate a 'quick change zone' at the end of each session.

Locker and shower facilities will not initially be available, however this is being reviewed on a regular basis.

There will be limited capacity at all sites and all activities must be booked in advance.

Swim sessions will last for 60minutes.

Paid members will be able book seven days in advance from today and casual users can book one day in advance.

The public are asked to note that there will be no spectator facilities at any of the centres and all users are being requested to adhere to guidance on social distancing that will apply at all times.