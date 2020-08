A weather warning issued for Donegal has been upgraded to status Orange.

Met Eireann says that intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times tonight and Tuesday, leading to accumulations of 40 to 60mm.

The warning is in effect from 8pm tonight until 4pm tomorrow Tuesday.

Affected Areas include Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.