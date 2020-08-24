Richard Kerr slips to 7th in BSB Supersport Championship

Kilmacrenan's Richard Kerr was in action at round 2 of the British Superbike Championships (BSB) at the weekend in Snetterton.

Kerr, riding the Campbell Motorsport Triumph. had a disappointing weekend by his own admission and just couldn't get comfortable with the bike.

Qualifying on row 5, Richard was always on the back foot and finished Saturday's Sprint Race in 14th position overall and 12th in the Supersport class.

Lining up on row 6 for Sundays feature race, Richardr made a great start and was running in 12th in the early stages but again struggled with the bike, he fought to the end finishing in 16th position but the seven riders ahead of him where contesting the GP2 class so Richard finished 9th in the Supersport class and some more valuable points.

The Snetterton circuit has never been kind to Richard in the past so the team can move on now and look to bounce back at Silverstone in two weeks time and challenge for the rostrum once again.