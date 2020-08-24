McConalogue ‘willing’ to take on Agriculture position if asked

A Donegal Minister has acknowledged that the Golf Dinner held in Galway last week was wrong and should never have happened.

Dara Calleary resigned as Agriculture Minister while the Taoiseach also removed the party whip from Donegal Senator Niall Blaney and two other Senators over their attendance at the event which breached Covid-19 guidelines.

Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue previously held the brief of Fianna Fails Agriculture Spokesperson and had been one of the front runners to take up the position of Agriculture Minister following the Barry Cowen controversy earlier in the summer.

Minister McConalogue says he would be willing to take on the role should the Michael Martin ask him: