LYIT to get €171,000 for student mental health supports

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is to receive an allocation of €171,000 to support the wellbeing and mental health of its students.

The allocation to the LYIT is part of an overall nationwide financial package of €5 million announced by Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.

The funding is said to have come at a time of great urgency around student support and re-opening planning for the next academic year.

The money will be used to recruit additional student counsellors and recruit additional psychologists.

It will also be used for the implementation of the Framework for Consent in Higher Education Instutions - Safe, Respectful, Supportive and Positive: Ending Sexual Harassment in Irish Higher Education Institutions and for the implementation of the soon to be published National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework.