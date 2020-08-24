It’s a winnable European game for Derry City – Declan Devine

Derry City return to European football on Tuesday when they play FK Riteriai in Lithuania.

The Candystrips departed for their Europa League 1st Round qualifier on Monday morning at 6am to Vilnius.

Due to Covid measure's all the qualifiers are one off game's while the tie only got the go ahead at the weekend after Derry were granted special dispensation to travel by the Lithuanian government.

Derry's last game in European was the defeat to Dinamo Minsk in July 2018 while their last win in the competition was in 2014 against Welsh side Aberystwyth Town.

They go into game off the back of a win in the Premier Division over Cork City.

Speaking with Kevin McLaughlin, Derry boss Declan Devine says it's a winnable tie for side...