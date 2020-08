A heavy rainfall warning for Donegal, Connacht, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will be in place from noon today and will be in place until 7pm tomorrow.

'Intense' Rainfall of up to 50mm is expected at times.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Munster and Wexford is now in effect until 7pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann says gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour can be expected at times, higher in coastal areas.