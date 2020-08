Three members of the same family who died in a crash in Inishowen last Thursday have been laid to rest.

John Mullen, 14 year old Tómas and 6 year old Amelia, died when the car they were travelling in plunged into Lough Foyle at Three Trees near Quigley's Point.

Mr Mullen's wife Geraldine was the sole survivor of the collision.

She addressed the congregation: