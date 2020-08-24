Draws made for NWCU Cup competitions

The NWCU have confirmed the Longs SuperValu semi-finals for this weekend.

In the Senior Cup Donemana have been given home advantage against Coleraine, while holders Brigade will have to travel to Bready.

In the Faughan Valley Cup the NW’s newest senior side Newbuildings entertain Eglinton, while the other tie sees two Championship sides lock horns as Killyclooney host Fox Lodge.

The Sammy Jeffrey Cup competition has Ballyspallen take on St Johnston, while Bonds Glen have home advantage against Burndennett.

Finally in the Eric Cooke Cup, holders Ardmore play Strabane at the Bleachgreen with the winners facing Glendermott.

All the semi-final games will be played this weekend, Saturday August 29th, 2pm, with no reserve date. A result must be obtained on the day. Matches can be reduced to five overs per side. If no play possible then a bowl-out will be held.

The NW senior cup final will be held at Beechgrove on Saturday September 5th with Sunday 6th a reserve date. The Sammy Jeffrey final will also be held on the 5th, with the 6th in reserve. Both the Faughan Valley and Eric Cooke finals will take place on the 12th of September with Sunday 13th as the reserve date.