Current coalition still salvageable – White

A Green Party representative in Donegal believes that it's still possible for the current coalition to pick themselves up and move forward despite the recent string of controversies.

Michael White, who contested this year's General Election for the party says it's in Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens best interest to make the current Government work.

Mr. White did however warn of further potential banana skins down the tracks and to that effect, it's time for the Government to settle down and refocus: