Waterford United v Finn Harps Preview

Finn Harps make the cross-country journey to the RSC this afternoon to take on Waterford FC in their final game of the first round of league games.

The hosts will come into the game looking to bounce back having suffered a last minute defeat at the hands of Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Tuesday. Harps find themselves at the bottom of the table having failed to pick up a point in their four games since the league returned.

The visitors ran out victorious in three of the four games between the sides last season including a 1-0 win at Finn Park in October to secure a promotion/relegation playoff spot.

Manager Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie; “Waterford have a very good side and that's been proven in some of their results this season. We just need to keep working hard and get that bit of luck to start and turn things around for us. We've had a bit of a break after a hectic start so we'll give it our best and see what happens.”

On the injury front, Barry McNamee returned for his first action of the restart against Bohemians last weekend. Raff Cretaro was substituted after picking up a knock in the game and is doubtful to play along with Gareth Harkin who hasn’t featured since his sub appearance vs Shelbourne on August 4th. Mark Timlin remains out as he recovers from a knee injury.

Ollie Horgan was sent off in the club’s last game but will not serve a suspension after a successful appeal.

Kick-off at the RSC is 2pm. The game is live on WATCHLOI.ie for only €5.