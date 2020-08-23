St Eunan’s get the better of St Michael’s at O’Donnell Park FT Report & Reaction

St Eunan's have ensured a home quarter final in the Donegal Senior Football Championship after they defeated St Michael's 2-13 to 0-07.

Eoin McGeehin and Niall O'Donnell found the back of the net for the Cathedral Town side as they remain unbeaten in this years championship

Ciaran O'Donnell spoke with Man of the Match Brian McIntyre but first Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from O'Donnell...

After the game Diarmaid Doherty got the view of both camps, firstly he spoke with St Michael's manager Gary O'Neill after that he got the thoughts of St Eunan's Darragh Mulgrew...