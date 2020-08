Coleraine, Donemana, Brigade and Bready have semi final matches to look forward to in the North West T20.

In the games that were played yesterday, Brigade beat Glendermott by 8 wickets while Bready's gane at Fox Lodge and Donemana's at home to Killyclooney fell victim to the weather just after 8 overs.

There was a high-scoring match between Newbuildings and St Johnston which went the way of the home side while Burndennett beat Strabane by 106 runs.