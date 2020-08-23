Rising R rate of infection giving teachers cause for concern

The rising R rate of infection is giving teachers cause for concern ahead of the reopening of schools over the next week.

Preparations have been underway at the country's 4,000 schools for a number of weeks, with a range of new measures in place to protect pupils and staff.

Teachers unions are warning that they still don't know what will happen if schools are forced to close down due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The General Secretary of the INTO John Boyle says the government need to be more precise with their planning: