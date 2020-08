St Naul's secured their Senior Football status with a 1-11 to 0-06 win over Termon at the Burn Road.

As for Termon they will now face Milford in a relegation playoff in two weeks time.

After today's game, Tom Comack spoke with St Naul's goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany...

Tom also got the thoughts of Termon manager Francie Friel...