Two Status Yellow Warnings for wind and rain have been issued for 15 counties.

Met Eireann says gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour can be expected on Tuesday in Munster and Wexford, with a wind alert in place from 6am to 7pm.

Meanwhile a rain warning for Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford could see 50mm of rain fall between midnight tomorrow and midnight on Tuesday.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says conditions will be poor from tomorrow evening: