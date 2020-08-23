Harps win in Waterford – Ollie Horgan Reaction

In the SSE Airtricity League, Finn Harps have moved off the bottom of the table after they secured a vital win against Waterford on Sunday

The Donegal club scored two late goals to win 3-2 at the RSC to pick up their first win since the first day of the season.

The win means that Cork City drop to the foot of the table on goal difference.

David Webster, Alexander Kogler and Adrian Delap scored late in the game to give Harps the win.

Afterward the whistle, Matt Keane got reaction from Harps boss Ollie Horgan...

Matt also spoke with Waterford Manger John Sheridan who wasn't happy with his side performance