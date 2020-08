A raid by dog wardens and local gardaí in north county Dublin's uncovered 32 dogs -- thought to be stolen.

Gardaí got a search warrant after checking out a tip about unusual activity at Stockhole, near Swords.

24 daschunds, four pugs, three chihuahuas and a Jack Russell were found -- with the wardens estimating their value at 120-thousand euro.

The dogs are being looked after at Ashtown Dog Pound while their microchips are checked.