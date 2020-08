Rhys Irwin secured his first podium finish in the BSB Superstock race at Snetterton earlier today.

The Kilmacrennan teenager finished on pole position after Saturday's qualifying but finished in third just four and half seconds off the winner, Ben Luxton.

His older brother, Caolan, was involved in a racing incident in this mornings warm up where his bike was hit from behind by another racer, which left it unfit for racing in today's main race.