Donegal Intermediate Championship Round 4 Results and Quarter Final lineup

Wins for Buncrana, Naomh Columba and Cloughaneely have secured each of them home venues in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Intermediate quarterfinals – the CCC may review the venues under this year’s special Covid-related regulations.

Aodh Ruadh secured the final fourth home venue with a 7 point away win at Fanad putting them above Naomh Mhuire on points difference. The Lower Rosses side lost by nine points to Malin negating the strong points difference they had going into this weekend’s Round of games.

Whilst Malin have a better score difference, Red Hughs move ahead of them in the table on head to head basis asb the Killygordon side defeated the Inishowen team last weekend.

The quarter final lineup is:

Buncranncha v Gaeil Fhánadá

Naomh Columba v Maláinn

Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Aodh Rua CngC

Aodh Ruadh BAS v Naomh Muire InR

Those fixtures will take place on the first weekend of September.

None of the bottom four teams going into Saturday’s final round ties picked up any league points and all four will go into the relegation playoffs. The games will be local derbies with Naomh Bríd taking on Naomh Ultan and Naomh Colmcille playing Burt. The venues will decided by the CCC in the coming days.

This is how the table looked after the final round of games.

Round 4 results below:

Naomh Colmcille 3-11 V 4-15 Bun Cranncha

Malainn 1-17 V 1-08 Naomh Mhuire InR

Gaeil Fhánadá 0-08 V 0-15 Aodh Ruadh BAS

An Bheart 1-09 V 2-14 Naomh Columba

Naomh Ultan 2-09 V 4-11 Aodh Rua CngC

Cloich Cheann Fhaola 2-14 V 1-09 Naomh Brid