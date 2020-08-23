Championship match ups confirmed – Martin McHugh

The landscape of the knockout stages of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship is alot clearer after Sunday's Round 4 games.

In the quarter finals, defending champions Naomh Conaill will have home advantage against Glenfin on the first weekend in September.

Gaoth Dobhair will host MacCumhaills, St Michael's go to Towney to play Kilcar and St. Eunans welcome Bundoran to Letterkenny.

The two relegation play offs will see Milford play Termon and Dungloe meet Ardara.

St. Nauls, Four Masters, Killybegs and Glenswilly retained their senior status.