61 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed today and no new deaths, according to latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The death toll remains at 1,777 while the total number of infections reported in the Republic has reached 27, 969.

67% of today's cases are in people under the age of 45.

39 were in Dublin, 13 in Kildare and the remaining cases were in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.