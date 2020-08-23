19 Covid-19 patients currently being treated in hospitals in Ireland

19 people with Covid 19 are currently being treated in 12 different hospitals around the country.

Six of the patients are being treated in intensive care, and three of them are being ventilated.

The World Health Organisation said data to date suggests 80% of Covid-19 infections are mild or asymptomatic; 15% are severe infection requiring oxygen and 5% are critical, requiring ventilation.

Chair of the modelling advisory group of NPHET Philip Nolan said there are concerning signs that Covid 19 could leave you with long term damage.