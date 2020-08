Dylan Browne McMonagle made it five winners this week when he rode 7/1 shot Might Blue to victory at The Curragh.

The Donegal jockey finished 2 and three quarter lengths ahead of Effernock Fizz for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

He saddles Rock on Seamie in the last race of the day at the Kildare Racecourse at 5:45.

Earlier in the week the letterkenny man, picked up wins at Roscommon and Leopardstown whilst he was first past the post in Killarney twice.