Rhys Irwin has finished in Pole Position for Sunday's BSB Superstock 600 race at Snetterton.

He finished 0.3 of a second quicker than Aaron Silvester who finished in second.

His brother Caolan broke down on the first lap of qualifying and will now start the race at the back of the grid.

In the Supersport class, Richard Kerr will begin his race in 13th position on the grid after qualifying today.