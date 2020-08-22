Patsy McGonagle questions Athletics Ireland Quarantine rules

Patsy McGonagle has questioned Athletics Ireland's quarantine ruling following the decision to not let Mark English defend his National 800m title this year due to his requirement to self isolate.

The Letterkenny man ran a season best time in Italy on Monday but will have to self isolate for 14 days as per an Athletics Ireland ruling on athletes travelling from any country even though Italy is on the government green list.

The Finn Valley athlete was chasing a record eighth National outdoor title

Earlier today, Patsy McGonagle spoke to Oisin Kelly about the current situation...