Kevin Deery happy with Derry’s mentality in comeback win over Cork City

Derry City's assistant manager Kevin Deery has praised his side's mentality after they came from behind to beat Cork City 3-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday evening.

Joseph Olowu had the visitors ahead at half time before two goals in a minute turned things around for the Candystripes.

On 49 minutes, Kevin O'Connor found the back of his own net before Walter Figueira netted to put Declan Devine's side ahead just a minute later.

James Akintunde then secured the win with a goal on the 90 minute mark.

Next up for Derry is a trip to Lithuanian side FK Riteriai on Tuesday in a Europa League Qualifier.

After the game Kevin McLaughlin spoke with Derry's assistant manager Kevin Deery...