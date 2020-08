There were wins for Keadue Rovers and Glencar Celtic in their retrospective Voodoo Venue Cup semi finals.

Keadue defeated League One champions Donegal Town 3-1 whilst Glencar were 4-2 winners over Castlefin Celtic.

In League Two, Drumkeen United are celebrating after their 4-3 win over Drumoghill Reserves which promoted them to the top tier of Saturday football.