Fr O’Hagan pays tribute to family members killed in Quigleys Point crash

A parish priest in Donegal is paying tribute to the three family members who were killed in a car accident on Thursday night.

John Mullan and his two children - 14-year-old Tomas and 6-year-old Amelia - died after their car plunged into Lough Foyle.

Their funeral Mass will take place in Moville, on Monday morning at 11 o'clock.

Their mother, Geraldine, managed to escape from the vehicle and is being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Moville parish priest Fr Pat O'Hagan says they were a very close-knit family.