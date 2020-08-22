Dive survey inspections of pier pile supports to be carried out

Donegal County Council has said that dive survey inspections of pier pile supports are to be carried out at various locations across the county.

It's part of the Council's maintenance and management of its piers and harbours facilities.

As part of the Council's maintenance and management of its Piers and Harbour facilities, dive survey inspections of pier pile supports will be undertaken at; Magheroarty, Greencastle, Teelin, Burtonport, Malin Head - Portmore, Bunbeg, Kerrykeel, Buncrana, Woodquarter, Ballywhoriskey, Portsalon Pier, Arranmore and Rathmullan.

The works will be carried out by Irish Sea Contractors and will be supervised by Donegal County Council.