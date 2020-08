A leading health expert says it's very likely there'll be clusters of Covid-19 in schools when they reopen.

The local lockdown will continue in Kildare until September 6th - but schools will still reopen before that.

There have been 444 cases of coronavirus in Kildare since the restrictions were imposed two weeks ago.

And Dr Eoghan De Barra, a consultant in infectious diseases, says there's a big danger the virus will spread into schools.