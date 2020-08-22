Brendan O’Donnell sets new Donegal record whilst claiming National title

Brendan O'Donnell has won the Irish Senior Hammer Throw title at the National Championships at the Morton Stadium.

Whilst claiming the National title the Lifford/Strabane AC man also set a new personal best and Donegal record with a throw of 64.62m.

O'Donnell becomes the first Lifford Strabane AC athlete to win a National Senior title since 1990.

Patsy McGonagle has the wrap from today's National championships...

You can view Brendan's interview with Athletics Ireland after he was crowned National champion.