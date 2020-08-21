Update – Dara Calleary resigns as Agriculture Minister

The Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary has tendered his resignation to Taoiseach Michael Martin.

He apologised last night for going to a golf event attended by 80 people that broke Covid 19 guidelines.

The minister admitted he shouldn't have gone to the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner at a hotel in Clifden, Co. Galway on Wednesday.

The government's guidelines state only six people can attend indoor gatherings - with some exceptions for up to 50 people.

Labour's Aodhan O'Riordain says other politicians who were at the event have questions to answer............