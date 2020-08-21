Three people dead in Inishowen tragedy

Three people have died in a road tragedy in Inishowen.

A car left the road and went into Lough Foyle at Three Trees, Quigley's Point at 10.30 last night.

A man and two children have died. The man was in his late 40s, the children were a six year old girl and a 14 year old boy.

A women in her mid 40s escaped from the vehicle, and has been brought to hospital.

Gardai are at the scene, and investigations are continuing.

The road at Three Trees between Quigley's Point and Muff will remains closed for much of today, diversions are in place.