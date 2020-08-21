Taoiseach removes party whip from Niall Blaney

Taoiseach Michael Martin has removed the party whip from three Fianna Fail Senators, Paul Daly, Aidan Davitt and Donegal's Niall Blaney who attended the golf society event.

While the Tanaiste's removed the Fine Gael whip from Senators Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins.

Leo Varadkar says the representatives should lead by example.

Earlier today, Senator Blaney issued a statement apologising for his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner earlier this week.

He said he accepts he should not have attended the event, and he apologises for what he describes as his error of judgement.