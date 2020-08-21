Naomh Muire suspend club activity

Naomh Muire GAA club are the latest club to bring a halt to club activity.
The Lower Rosses club confirmed on their social media platforms that they have take the measure due to a suspected Covid-19 case within the club.
Naomh Muire have been flying high in this years Intermediate Championship and are due to play Malin this coming Saturday evening.
C.L.G. Naomh Muire are suspending all club activities until further notice due to a suspected case of Covid19 within the club.
Tá C.L.G. Naomh Muire ag cur ar ceal a gcuid gníomhaíochtaí uilig don tréimhse amach… https://t.co/HD1HCoCnc0
— C.L.G Naomh Muire (@NaomhMuire) August 20, 2020