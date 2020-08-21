Naomh Muire suspend club activity

By
News Highland
-

Naomh Muire GAA club are the latest club to bring a halt to club activity.

The Lower Rosses club confirmed on their social media platforms that they have take the measure due to a suspected Covid-19 case within the club.

Naomh Muire have been flying high in this years Intermediate Championship and are due to play Malin this coming Saturday evening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR