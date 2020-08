Dylan Browne McMonagle’s fine form continued at Killarney this afternoon as he picked up a fourth win of the week.

He won the 2.05pm Irish Examiner Rated Race on High Altitude, bringing the horse home at 15/2 for trainer John Joseph Murphy.

It’s a second win in Killarney this week for the Donegal jockey who also had winners at Leopardstown and Roscommon