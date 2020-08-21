Local superintendent repeats appeal following Inishowen tragedy

Gardaí in Inishowen are appealing for information following last night's tragedy near Quigley's Point.

They say they were alerted to a car in the water at Three Trees at approximately 10.20.

The car had been travelling from Muff towards Quigley's Point when the driver, named by Gardai as 49 year old John Mullan from Moville lost control and the vehicle skidded across the road and down the embankment and plunged into the water.

He lost his life, as did his two children, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged 6.

His wife, and their mother Geraldine survived.

Superintendent Eugene McGovern spoke this morning on the Nine til Noon Show..............

Gardaí have established an incident room at Buncrana Garda Station, and are appealing for information or dash cam footage from anyone who can help with their investigation.

Local TD Padraig MacLochlainn says yet again, Inishowen has been visited by tragedy..........