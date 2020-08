Dylan Browne McMonagle picked up a third win of the week on Thursday at Leopardstown and for the second time in as many days for trainer Dermot Weld.

He took lightening Amber home first at 51/6 in the Racing Academy Apprentice Handicap.

McMonagle's other wins this week were at Killarney on Mere Catherine and on Snapraeterea for trainer Joseph O'Brien at Roscommon.

He has four more rides today back at Killarney.