Isolation forces Mark English out of National Championships

Mark English will not defend his National 800m title this year due to the requirement of self isolation.

The Finn Valley athlete ran in Italy on Monday night last with a seasons best time but athletes who have travelled overseas have to isolate 14 days prior to an event which unfortunately for Mark is the double weekends of the rescheduled National Senior Championships at the Morton Stadium.

Italy is on the governments green list, despite this, Athletics Ireland have ruled that any athlete travelling from any country is required to comply with the measure.

The Letterkenny man who is a three-time European medal winner would have been chasing a record eighth Irish outdoor title.