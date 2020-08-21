Irish Water pledge to replace 3.5 km of pipe in West Donegal

Irish Water has confirmed that 3.5 kms of problematic water mains have been prioritised for replacement in the vicinity of Falcarragh and Gortahork region.

The extra works will involve 1.8 kilometres of pipe at Curransport, 1.1 kilometres at Derryconnor, 720 metres at Calhearn and 600 metres between the Ardbeg Water Treatment Plant and Owentully bridge.

Councillor Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says this news follows a ling campaign..................

*****************************

Letter from Irish Water

Dear Councillor Mac Giolla Easbuig,

Thank you for your recent phone call requesting a meeting onsite with senior Irish Water Staff and a detailed report of the outages in the Curransport, Derryconner and Ardbeg area.

I have received an update advising that 3500 metres of problematic watermains have been prioritised for replacement by Irish Water in the Falcarragh/ Gortahork region in Donegal. The 3.5km of mains to be replace is in the following areas; 1. Curransport (1.08km), 2. Derryconnor (1.1km), 3. Ardbeg Water Treatment Plant to Owentully bridge (600m), 4. Calheam Area (720m). Works will involve the replacement of problematic water mains with high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes in this area.

Detailed design works is currently ongoing with site investigation works to commence in the coming weeks. Construction works will commence asap thereafter completion of Detailed design/ S.I works. Irish water will provide further information in advance of construction commencement.