Donegal rents down 1.5% on 2019

The average rent in Donegal is €649, down 1.5% compared to this time last year.

This bucks the national trend where the average monthly rent rose by 1.2% in the first six months of this year.

While the average rent in Donegal is down according to the latest Daft.ie report, the average asking price for houses in the county varies.

The average price for a 3 bed semi-detached house and a bungalow are down 2% and 1% respectively while the cost of a 5 bed detached house is up 5% and up 2% for a 1 bed apartment meanwhile, the cost of a 2 bed terraced house remains static.

Author of the report, Ronan Lyons says; the drop in rents is at odds with the emerging narrative that Covid-19 is allowing people to move away from urban centres due to the ability to work from home.

He says that it remains to be seen if such a shift in the housing market does take place.