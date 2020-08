Donegal man Keith Cowan had a successful night in his first ever European tie.

Cowan started at centre half for Glentoran in their 1-0 win over HB Thorsarvin in the preliminary round of the Europa League qualifiers.

The Irish League Premiership side will now face Motherwell of the Scottish Premiership in the next round.

Robbie McDaid scored the games only goal in the first half.