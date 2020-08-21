Blaney apologises for attending Oireachtas Golf Society function

The Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary has resigned after breaking Covid 19 guidelines.

He went to an Oireachtas golf event at a hotel in Galway on Wednesday attended by 80 others.

The Taoiseach has accepted his resignation and says it was wrong and an error of judgement.

Michael Martin also believes the event should not have gone ahead.

In a statement this morning, Senator Niall Blaney confirmed he also attended the event. In the statement, he accepts he should not have done so, and he apologises for what he describes as his error of judgement.