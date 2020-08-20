WDC urges people to consider moving to Donegal

The Western Development Commission has launched a 'More to Life' campaign in a bid to encourage more people to make the move to Donegal and the Western Region.

The WDC is highlighting the number of lifestyle and career opportunities that are available in the West and North West.

The group says the region offers many attractive qualities including some of the lowest house prices in the country.

CEO Tómas Ó Síocháin says working from home and staycations have enabled people to see from themselves the opportunities available...........