Eight Bottlenose Whales have died after they washed up on Rossknowlagh Beach yesterday.

It's not known why they swam to the coast, as they usually live in deep water.

Volunteers of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group are taking samples from the whales, before the carcasses are removed by Donegal County Council for incineration

Sibéal Regan is the group's Education Officer - She spoke to Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show.............